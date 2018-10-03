Tony Thornburg Stars in L’Officiel Hommes Thailand October 2018 Issue

Pin 0 Shares

The handsome Tony Thornburg at Elite Milan lands the cover story of L’Officiel Hommes Thailand‘s October 2018 edition lensed by fashion photographer Onin Lorente. In charge of styling was Jonathan Liang, assisted by Sergey Tatulyan, with prop styling from Bernadette Amann, and grooming and hair styling from beauty artist Suzana Santalab.

For Into The Wild story Tony is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Saint Laurent, Prada, Dior, Ermenegildo Zegna, and Alexander McQueen to name a few. Discover more of the session below:





For more of Onin Lorente’s work visit – www.oninlorente.com