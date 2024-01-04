in Editorial, Exclusive, Katarina Djoric, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Frolic in the City by Danilo Pavlovic

Photographer Danilo Pavlovic and fashion director Katarina Doric team up for our latest exclusive story

Models Molibo Sow and Youssou Camara star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Frolic in the City captured by fashion photographer Danilo Pavlovic. In charge of styling was our fashion director Katarina Doric, with grooming from beauty artist Lorandy at Backstage Agency Paris.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Alexander McQueen, 1017 ALYX 9SM, Celine, Fursac, Issey Miyake, Officine Générale, Saint Laurent, Lavin, and Courrèges. Both, Molibo Sow and Youssou Camara are represented by M Management.

Total look Alexander McQueen
Pants GRMK, Shoes models’ own
Shirt 1017 ALYX 9SM, Durag model’s own
Shirt 1017 ALYX 9SM, Durag model’s own
Jacket Alexander McQueen, Sunglasses Celine
Left Model – Jacket Alexander McQueen, Sweater Fursac, Shorts 1017 ALYX 9SM, Shoes Alexander McQueen, Right Model – Sweater and Trousers 1017 ALYX 9SM, Shoes Alexander McQueen
Total Look Issey Miyake
Left Model – Blazer GRMK, Shirt Officine Générale, Trousers GRMK, Glasses Saint Laurent, Belt and Tie CELINE, Right Model – Total Alexander McQueen
Left Model – Sweater LAVIN, Trousers GRMK, Right Model – Jacket Officine Générale, Top Courrèges, Trousers GRMK, Durag model’s own

Photographer Danilo Pavlovic – @danilo.pavlovic
Fashion Director Katarina Djoric – @katarina.djoric
Grooming Lorandy at Backstage Agency Paris – @lorandymua
Models Molibo Sow and Youssou Camara at M Management – @molibosow, @youssouchop

