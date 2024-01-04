MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Frolic in the City by Danilo Pavlovic

Models Molibo Sow and Youssou Camara star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Frolic in the City captured by fashion photographer Danilo Pavlovic. In charge of styling was our fashion director Katarina Doric, with grooming from beauty artist Lorandy at Backstage Agency Paris.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Alexander McQueen, 1017 ALYX 9SM, Celine, Fursac, Issey Miyake, Officine Générale, Saint Laurent, Lavin, and Courrèges. Both, Molibo Sow and Youssou Camara are represented by M Management.

Photographer Danilo Pavlovic – @danilo.pavlovic

Fashion Director Katarina Djoric – @katarina.djoric

Grooming Lorandy at Backstage Agency Paris – @lorandymua

Models Molibo Sow and Youssou Camara at M Management – @molibosow, @youssouchop