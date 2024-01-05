Jeremy Allen White Models Calvin Klein Spring 2024 Collection

Fashion house Calvin Klein unveiled the first installment of its Spring 2024 campaign starring American actor Jeremy Allen White. In his debut for the brand, the acclaimed actor becomes the new face of Calvin Klein’s most iconic range, its timeless underwear. Photographed in his native New York by fashion photographer Mert Alas, Jeremy’s series of stills and videos capture the raw energy of the city, reflecting his deep connection to its streets and his empowered persona in Calvin Klein’s emblematic styles.

The Spring 2024 men’s Underwear collection is a refreshing take on classic Calvin Klein designs, introducing new logo treatments and materials that cater to stylish, everyday comfort. The collection includes new Intense Power, Micro Stretch, and Micro Mesh styles, which combine bold design with innovative fabrication. The essential Modern Cotton and Cotton Stretch underwear lines continue to provide a foundational, iconic base to every wardrobe.

Calvin Klein’s minimalist essentials are reimagined in the Spring 2024 collection, showcasing modern innovation and a sensuality that is pure and unadulterated. The seasonal campaign for Spring 2024 is an exploration of Calvin Klein’s world. It aims to highlight dynamic talents in standalone vignettes, spotlighting their unique personalities, unlocking their confidence, and revealing the comprehensive Calvin Klein lifestyle.