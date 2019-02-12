MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Gabriel Jayne by Edwin J.Ortega
The handsome Gabriel Jayne at Wilhelmina Models stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story captured and styled by fashion photographer Edwin J.Ortega. For the session Gabriel is wearing selected vintage looks from Pastime Paradise and pieces by Rag and Bone, Prada, Gucci, Topman, and Marchesa Di Gresy.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the story below:
Pants: Topman
Jacket: Marchesa Di Gresy
Shoes, Jewelry: Pastime Paradise
Jacket: Gucci
Pants: Prada
Shirt: Topman
Pants: Topman
Jacket: Marchesa Di Gresy
Shoes, Jewelry: Pastime Paradise
Pants: Topman
Jacket: Marchesa Di Gresy
Shoes, Jewelry: Pastime Paradise
Vest: Pastime Paradise
Photographer, Stylist: Edwin J.Ortega – www.edwinortega.com
Model: Gabriel Jayne at Wilhelmina Models
