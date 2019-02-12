MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Gabriel Jayne by Edwin J.Ortega

Gabriel Jayne

The handsome Gabriel Jayne at Wilhelmina Models stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story captured and styled by fashion photographer Edwin J.Ortega. For the session Gabriel is wearing selected vintage looks from Pastime Paradise and pieces by Rag and Bone, Prada, Gucci, Topman, and Marchesa Di Gresy.

Gabriel Jayne

Pants: Topman
Jacket: Marchesa Di Gresy
Shoes, Jewelry: Pastime Paradise

Gabriel Jayne

Jacket: Gucci
Pants: Prada
Shirt: Topman

Gabriel Jayne

Jacket: Rag and Bone
Pants: Prada

Gabriel Jayne

Vest: Pastime Paradise

Gabriel Jayne

Jacket: Gucci
Pants: Prada
Shirt: Topman

Photographer, Stylist: Edwin J.Ortega – www.edwinortega.com
Model: Gabriel Jayne at Wilhelmina Models

