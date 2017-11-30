MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Gabriel Odour by Bhanu Pratap Singh
The handsome Gabriel Odour at 20 Model Management teams up with fashion photographer Bhanu Pratap Singh for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session. In charge of styling was Priyanka Castelino, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Bishu Sinha.
For the session Gabriel is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Rajesh Pratap Singh, Siddartha Tytler, Abraham & Thakore, Dhruv Vaish, Nought One, Divyam Mehta, The Maroon Suit, and Huemn. Discover more of the story bellow:
Metallic Jacket: Rajesh Pratap Singh
Shirt: Rajesh Pratap Singh
Wide leg Pant: Rajesh Pratap Singh
Pant Suit: Dhruv Vaish
Pullover: Nought One
Shoes: Rajesh Pratap Singh
Jacket: Dhruv Vaish
Pants: Divyam Mehta
Cape: Divyam Mehta
Wide leg Pant: Rajesh Pratap Singh
Shoes: Abraham & Thakore
Pant Suit: The Maroon Suit
Shoes: Rajesh Pratap Singh
Jacket: Dhruv Vaish
Pullover: Nought One
Jacket: Rajesh Pratap Singh
Denim: Huemn
Shoes: Rajesh Pratap Singh
Black and White Jacket: Rajesh Pratap Singh
Floral Printed Shirt: Siddartha Tytler
Ecru Skrit: Rajesh Pratap Singh
Shoes: Abraham & Thakore
Model: Gabriel Odour at 20 Model Management
Hair and Makeup Artist: Bishu Sinha
Stylist: Priyanka Castelino
Photographer: Bhanu Pratap Singh – www.bhanurathore.com
Locations and Production: Nripendra Singh Mahansar, Gulaab Niwaas Palace, Pushkar
