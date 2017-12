Top model Tim Schuhmacher poses in hybrids of the classic parka and puffer pieces for the latest Zara Men‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 Cold Days outwear lookbook.

“The return of the puffer coat marks a new mood for outerwear centered around off-kilter shapes, oversized statement pieces all fused together through practicality and style.“





