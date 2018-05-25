MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Gat Kong by Barrington Orr

Gat Kong

The handsome Gat Kong at B&M Models stars in Nice For What story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Barrington Orr. For the session stylist Jess Mori selected pieces from Acne, Phillip Lim, Daniel Patrick, Supreme, Fear of God, Converse, Biton Cire, Y Project, Gentle Monster, Juun J, Raf Simons x Adidas, Marni, Satisfy, Nike, Haider Ackermann, Vetements x Reebok, 032c, Daily News Project, and Balenciaga.

Gat Kong

Hat: Biton Cire
Sweater: Y Project
Glasses: Gentle Monster
Shirt: Juun J
Pants: Phillip Lim
Shoes: Raf Simons x Adidas

Gat Kong

Jacket: Marni
Shirt: Satisfy
Pants: Phillip Lim
Socks: Supreme
Shoes: Nike

Gat Kong

Coat: Acne
Sweatshirt & Sweatpants: Haider Ackermann
Shirt: Acne
Shoes: Vetements x Reebok

Gat Kong

Sweater: 032c
Shorts: Daily News Project
Socks: Supreme
Shoes: Balenciaga

Gat Kong

Jacket: Acne
Top: Phillip Lim
Shorts: Daniel Patrick
Hat: Supreme
Leggings: Fear of God
Shoes: Converse

Gat Kong

Jacket: Marni
Shirt: Satisfy
Pants: Phillip Lim
Socks: Supreme
Shoes: Nike

Gat Kong

Coat: Acne
Sweatshirt & Sweatpants: Haider Ackermann
Shirt: Acne

Gat Kong

Hat: Biton Cire
Sweater: Y Project
Glasses: Gentle Monster
Shirt: Juun J

Gat Kong

Sweater: 032c
Shorts: Daily News Project
Socks: Supreme

Model: Gat Kong at B&M Models
Stylist: Jess Mori
Photographer: Barrington Orr – www.barringtonorr.com

