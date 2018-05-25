MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Gat Kong by Barrington Orr
The handsome Gat Kong at B&M Models stars in Nice For What story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Barrington Orr. For the session stylist Jess Mori selected pieces from Acne, Phillip Lim, Daniel Patrick, Supreme, Fear of God, Converse, Biton Cire, Y Project, Gentle Monster, Juun J, Raf Simons x Adidas, Marni, Satisfy, Nike, Haider Ackermann, Vetements x Reebok, 032c, Daily News Project, and Balenciaga.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the story below:
Hat: Biton Cire
Sweater: Y Project
Glasses: Gentle Monster
Shirt: Juun J
Pants: Phillip Lim
Shoes: Raf Simons x Adidas
Jacket: Marni
Shirt: Satisfy
Pants: Phillip Lim
Socks: Supreme
Shoes: Nike
Coat: Acne
Sweatshirt & Sweatpants: Haider Ackermann
Shirt: Acne
Shoes: Vetements x Reebok
Sweater: 032c
Shorts: Daily News Project
Socks: Supreme
Shoes: Balenciaga
Jacket: Acne
Top: Phillip Lim
Shorts: Daniel Patrick
Hat: Supreme
Leggings: Fear of God
Shoes: Converse
Jacket: Marni
Shirt: Satisfy
Pants: Phillip Lim
Socks: Supreme
Shoes: Nike
Coat: Acne
Sweatshirt & Sweatpants: Haider Ackermann
Shirt: Acne
Hat: Biton Cire
Sweater: Y Project
Glasses: Gentle Monster
Shirt: Juun J
Sweater: 032c
Shorts: Daily News Project
Socks: Supreme
Model: Gat Kong at B&M Models
Stylist: Jess Mori
Photographer: Barrington Orr – www.barringtonorr.com
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.