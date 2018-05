The handsome Matt Corrias at TIGERS by Matt stars in Teen Idol story captured and styled by fashion photographer Baldovino Barani for FACTORY Fanzine‘s XIV edition. For the session Matt is wearing 80’s inspired looks from Loewe, Gucci, Vetements, Nike, Calvin Klein, Guess, Benetton, and Rufskin.





For more of Baldovino’s work log on to baldovinobarani.com