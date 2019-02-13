MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Geoffrey Camus by Elena Kuznetsova

Geoffrey Camus

The handsome Geoffrey Camus at The Circle Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session styled and captured by fashion photographer Elena Kuznetsova. For the story Geoffrey is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Eleventy, Eligo Italia, Emporio Armani, Louis Vuitton, Paul Smith, Calvin Klein, Theory, Versace, and Topman.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Discover more of the session below:


Geoffrey Camus

Shirt: Paul Smith
Pants: Emporio Armani
Boots: Louis Vuitton

Geoffrey Camus

Shirt: Calvin Klein
Pants: Emporio Armani

Geoffrey Camus

Sweater: Theory

Geoffrey Camus

Sweater: Eleventy
Belt: Eligo Italia
Pants: Emporio Armani
Boots: Louis Vuitton

Geoffrey Camus

Shirt: Versace
Pants: Emporio Armani
Boots: Louis Vuitton

Geoffrey Camus

Shirt: Paul Smith
Pants: Emporio Armani

Geoffrey Camus

Sleeveles Shirt: Topman
Pants: Emporio Armani

Geoffrey Camus

Shirt: Paul Smith

Geoffrey Camus

Shirt: Calvin Klein
Pants: Emporio Armani

Geoffrey Camus

Sweater: Eleventy
Belt: Eligo Italia
Pants: Emporio Armani
Boots: Louis Vuitton

Geoffrey Camus

Shirt: Versace

Geoffrey Camus

Sweater: Theory

Geoffrey Camus

Shirt: Calvin Klein

Photographer, Stylist: Elena Kuznetsova – www.studiokuznetsova.com
Model: Geoffrey Camus at The Circle Models

