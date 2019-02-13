MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Geoffrey Camus by Elena Kuznetsova
The handsome Geoffrey Camus at The Circle Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session styled and captured by fashion photographer Elena Kuznetsova. For the story Geoffrey is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Eleventy, Eligo Italia, Emporio Armani, Louis Vuitton, Paul Smith, Calvin Klein, Theory, Versace, and Topman.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the session below:
Shirt: Paul Smith
Pants: Emporio Armani
Boots: Louis Vuitton
Shirt: Calvin Klein
Pants: Emporio Armani
Sweater: Theory
Sweater: Eleventy
Belt: Eligo Italia
Pants: Emporio Armani
Boots: Louis Vuitton
Shirt: Versace
Pants: Emporio Armani
Boots: Louis Vuitton
Shirt: Paul Smith
Pants: Emporio Armani
Sleeveles Shirt: Topman
Pants: Emporio Armani
Shirt: Paul Smith
Shirt: Calvin Klein
Pants: Emporio Armani
Sweater: Eleventy
Belt: Eligo Italia
Pants: Emporio Armani
Boots: Louis Vuitton
Shirt: Versace
Sweater: Theory
Shirt: Calvin Klein
Photographer, Stylist: Elena Kuznetsova – www.studiokuznetsova.com
Model: Geoffrey Camus at The Circle Models
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.