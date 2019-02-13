Lucky Blue Smith is the Face of Kith x Versace SS19 Capsule Collection

Pin 0 Shares

Top model Lucky Blue Smith stars in Kith x Versace‘s Spring Summer 2019 capsule collection campaign captured by fashion photographer Pierre Toussaint. In charge of styling was Ronnie Fieg.

“Men’s product includes a range of outerwear, formal wear, sportswear, and more. Camel hair topcoats, velour puffer jackets, and silk blazers are juxtaposed by denim zip jackets, nylon track suits, and hoodies. The women’s product speaks a similar language, featuring a convertible velour long puffer coat, silk robes, and leather pants, but also biker shorts, mesh tees, and a range of bras and swimsuits.“





Kith x Versace releases Friday, February 15th, at all Kith shops and on Kith.com. The collection will also release at select international Versace flagship stores.

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.