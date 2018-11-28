Festive Tartan: George Admiraal Poses for How To Spend It Magazine

Pin 12 Shares

Fashion photography duo Sandrine and Michael captured Festive tartan for him and her story featuring George Admiraal and Helena Greyhorse, both at Models 1, for the latest edition of The Financial Times – How To Spend It Magazine. Styling is work of Hannah Teare, with set design from Ash K Halliburton. In charge of hair styling was Adrian Clark, with hair color from Nicole Heinrich using Wunderbar Freestyle, and makeup by beauty artist Anastasia using MAC Cosmetics.



