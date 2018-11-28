Caleb Landry Jones & Travis Scott Model Saint Laurent SS19 Collection

Pin 12 Shares

Discover Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello‘s Spring Summer 2019 menswear campaign featuring Caleb Landry Jones and Travis Scott lensed by fashion photographer David Sims. In charge of styling was Alastair McKimm, with casting direction from Samuel Ellis Scheinman. Hair styling is work of beauty artist Duffy.

For more images + video campaign continue below:





