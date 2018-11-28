Discover Hedi Slimane’s First Celine Men’s Collection Video

Pin 12 Shares

Discover Celine’s Summer 2019 animated video, a three-minute long montage of still images shot by maison’s designer and creative director Hedi Slimane in London this October. Featuring models in key looks from the men’s collection, the video is accompanied by the 1985 song, Polaroïd/Roman/Photo by French synth-pop duo, Ruth.

The soundtrack is from a French synth pop duo called RUTH. It was released in 1985 and is a very emblematic song from the Des Jeunes Gens Modernes project – they key inspiration of the Summer 19 Collection. Des Jeunes Gens Modernes [Modern Young Men] is a project featuring an exhibition, a book, a documentary and an audio compilation in late 70s to mid-80s. – from Celine