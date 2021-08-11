in Editorial, Exclusive, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine

Let’s Get Physical by Shibo Chen for MMSCENE Magazine Summer 2021 Issue

Discover this season’s most outlandish and head-turning looks in a set of illustrations by our regular contributor Shibo Chen

Shibo Chen
Tank top, Snow goggle, Boot Left & Skiboard BARRAGÁN
Briefs RICK OWENS
Gloves LOUIS VUITTON
Armor Boot BALENCIAGA
Bracelet AJS

Fashion illustrator Shibo Chen explores this season’s most interesting looks with Let’s Get Physical set of illustrations coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2021 edition. The story, set in gym, feature illustrated pieces from Barragán, Rick Owens, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, AJS, Y/Project, Dior Men, Ludovic De Saint Sernin, Prada, Koché, Mugler, GMBH, Alan Crocetti, Givenchy, Mugler, Celine, and Burberry.

READ NEW MMSCENE MAGAZINE in PRINT and DIGITAL

For more of the story continue below:

Shibo Chen
Left:
Tank Top & Trousers Y/PROJECT
Headpiece DIOR MEN
Briefs LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN
Gloves PRADA
Right:
Top KOCHÉ
Headpiece DIOR MEN
Bracelet MUGLER Vintage
Shibo Chen
Jumpsuit RICK OWENS
Jewelry MUGLER Vintage
Shibo Chen
Left:
Top GMBH
Jewelry ALAN CROCETTI
Right:
All clothing GIVENCHY
Jewelry MUGLER vintage
MMSCENE Magazine
Trousers & Necklace GMBH
MMSCENE Magazine
Left:
Helmet CELINE
Right:
Top GMBH
Earring AJS
Necklace MUGLER vintage
Sleeve BURBERRY
Armor Boots BALENCIAGA

Fashion Illustrator Shibo Chen – @shibochen

MMSCENE Magazine

Read new MMSCENE Magazine in PRINT and DIGITAL.

