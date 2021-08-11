Fashion illustrator Shibo Chen explores this season’s most interesting looks with Let’s Get Physical set of illustrations coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2021 edition. The story, set in gym, feature illustrated pieces from Barragán, Rick Owens, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, AJS, Y/Project, Dior Men, Ludovic De Saint Sernin, Prada, Koché, Mugler, GMBH, Alan Crocetti, Givenchy, Mugler, Celine, and Burberry.

Fashion Illustrator Shibo Chen

