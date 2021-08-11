Let’s Get Physical by Shibo Chen for MMSCENE Magazine Summer 2021 Issue
Discover this season’s most outlandish and head-turning looks in a set of illustrations by our regular contributor Shibo Chen
Fashion illustrator Shibo Chen explores this season’s most interesting looks with Let’s Get Physical set of illustrations coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2021 edition. The story, set in gym, feature illustrated pieces from Barragán, Rick Owens, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, AJS, Y/Project, Dior Men, Ludovic De Saint Sernin, Prada, Koché, Mugler, GMBH, Alan Crocetti, Givenchy, Mugler, Celine, and Burberry.