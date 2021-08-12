in Advertising Campaigns, d'men at d'management Group, Fall Winter 2021.22 Campaigns, Ford Models, Giorgio Armani, Menswear, Scoop, Select Models, Spin Model Management, View Management, Zhao Lei

Zhao Lei is the Face of GIORGIO ARMANI Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Photographer Leslie Zhang captured Giorgio Armani’s FW21 campaign featuring supermodel Zhao Lei

©GIORGIO ARMANI, Photography by Leslie Zhang

First look at GIORGIO ARMANI Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign starring supermodel Zhao Lei lensed by fashion photographer Leslie Zhang. For the campaign Zhao portrays a self-assured nonchalant man.

©GIORGIO ARMANI, Photography by Leslie Zhang

Giorgio Armani has always been fascinated by the psychology of dressing. He explores the nuances and passages in a very natural way. It is no coincidence that his style was immortalised in a film scene showing a man in front of a wardrobe, intent on making a choice. The new collection is just that: a structured wardrobe, a collection of garments that, when updated, span the decades in rapid transitions. They are clothes that each man can wear and mix and match as he wishes, to express and portray himself. There is also a touch of eclecticism in conceiving new volumes and applications: jackets are soft and flowing like shirts, coats are supple and enveloping, sweaters adhere to the body and are punctuated with geometric patterns.” – from Armani

©GIORGIO ARMANI, Photography by Leslie Zhang
©GIORGIO ARMANI, Photography by Leslie Zhang

