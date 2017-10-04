Discover The Greatest Magazine Fall Winter 2017 The Idealist Issue Covers
Models Dylan Roques (16MEN), Jordy (IMG Models), and Tidiane and Idriss Sakho star on the covers of The Greatest Magazine‘s Fall Winter 2017 The Idealist edition. Fashion photographer Dham Srifuengfung captured Jordy styled by Paul Maximilian Schlosser in total look from MSGM, Dylan posed in Dior Homme for Alessandro Dal Buoni with styling from Matteo Greco, while Tidiane and Idriss are wearing Ann Demeulemeester for the cover lensed by Cecile Bortoletti and styled by Gaelle Bon.
Model: Jordy at IMG Models in MSGM
Stylist: Paul Maximilian Schlosser, Photographer: Dham Srifuengfung
Models: Tidiane and Idriss Sakho in Ann Demeulemeester
Stylist: Gaelle Bon, Photographer: Cecile Bortoletti
Model: Dylan Roques at 16MEN Models in Dior Homme
Stylist: Matteo Greco, Photographer: Alessandro Dal Buoni
THE GREATEST Magazine’s official site: www.thegreatestmagazine.com