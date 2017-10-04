Models Dylan Roques (16MEN), Jordy (IMG Models), and Tidiane and Idriss Sakho star on the covers of The Greatest Magazine‘s Fall Winter 2017 The Idealist edition. Fashion photographer Dham Srifuengfung captured Jordy styled by Paul Maximilian Schlosser in total look from MSGM, Dylan posed in Dior Homme for Alessandro Dal Buoni with styling from Matteo Greco, while Tidiane and Idriss are wearing Ann Demeulemeester for the cover lensed by Cecile Bortoletti and styled by Gaelle Bon.





Model: Jordy at IMG Models in MSGM

Stylist: Paul Maximilian Schlosser, Photographer: Dham Srifuengfung

Models: Tidiane and Idriss Sakho in Ann Demeulemeester

Stylist: Gaelle Bon, Photographer: Cecile Bortoletti

Model: Dylan Roques at 16MEN Models in Dior Homme

Stylist: Matteo Greco, Photographer: Alessandro Dal Buoni

THE GREATEST Magazine’s official site: www.thegreatestmagazine.com