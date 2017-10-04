Onnys Aho in Studio Photo by Baldovino Barani for Factory Fanzine

Studio Photo story captured by fashion photographer Baldovino Barani for the latest edition of Factory Fanzine features the handsome Onnys Aho. For the session inspired by the work of photographer Malick Sidibé, Onnys (Elite Paris/London, Sight Management Studio) was styled by Baldovino in selected looks from Balenciaga, Gucci, Calvin Klein, Vetements, Marni and Rufskin.

For more of Baldovino’s work log on to: baldovinobarani.com