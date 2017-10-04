Jordan Barrett Stars in Harper’s Bazaar Thailand Men FW17 Cover Story

Top model Jordan Barrett lands the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar Thailand Men‘s Fall Winter 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Lukasz Pukowiec. In charge of styling was Steven Doan, with casting direction from Seona Taylor Bell, and production by Anna Rybus. Grooming is work of beauty artist Paul Donovan.

For the cover story Jordan is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, Bottega Veneta, Versace, Stella McCartney and more. Discover more of the session bellow:





For more of Steven’s work visit: www.stevendoan.co.uk