Marry My Dead Body stars Greg Hsu and Austin Lin take the cover story of ELLE Taiwan February 2023 Issue captured by fashion photographer Zhong Lin. In charge of styling was Quenti Lu, with hair by Edmund Lin and Garden and makeup by Kao Hsiuwen. The project was the work of Dominique Chiang, with art direction by Sandy Yang and Interview & text by Allison Chen. For the cover, Hsu & Lin are wearing full Fendi looks.