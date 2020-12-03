Harry Styles is the Cover Star of Variety Magazine Hitmakers 2020 Issue

Music superstar Harry Styles takes the cover story of Variety Magazine‘s Hitmakers 2020 edition lensed by fashion photographer Parker Woods. In charge of styling was Harry Lambert, with grooming from beauty artist Candice Birns at Statement Artists.

It’s always nice to know that people like what you’re doing, but ultimately — and especially working in a subjective field — I don’t put too much weight on that stuff. I think it’s important when making any kind of art to remove the ego from it. It’s about the work that you do when you’re not expecting any applause. – Styles

Photography © Parker Woods for Variety Magazine, for more visit variety.com