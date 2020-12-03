There is nothing better than taking a trip to the gym and working out to get your body in tiptop shape. However, do you know how to keep track of your progress in the gym? It’s important to do so for you to know what you should do next to improve results. You have probably tried to count your reps, but it seems too hard to pull off.

Here are some easy tips to help you effectively keep track of your progress in the gym:

Watch Your Body Composition

Everyone who has been exercising at a gym for any length of time will tell you that they hate the feeling of losing or making slow progress on their workouts. One of the metrics you need to keep track of is your body fat. This is very important for your progress because the number on the weighing scale doesn’t take into account your body fat. Using a body fat percentage calculator, you will have a better idea of how much fat you need to get rid of. Additionally, if your body fat percentage is going down, then it’s also a sign that you’re making progress.

Take Down Notes

One of the important things that you need to do is develop a gym progress chart. This is simply a way to mark your gym workouts from best to worst, and give yourself a daily goal. It also allows you to keep track of things so that you are always motivated. When you take this step, you are setting yourself up to see good results.

As you continue to work out, be sure to set new goals for yourself that help you keep motivated. You can’t make a bad gym routine last forever, but you can build upon it by setting new goals that you know you can meet, week after week, month after month.

If you have a notebook, it will help you get better at keeping track of what you are doing in the gym. You can also get one at most retail stores and home improvement centers. Write down the day of the week and what day you are working out. For example, Monday is a bench press day. On Wednesday, you do dips.

Another way that you can learn how to keep track of your progress in the gym is by using a time log. This is the same as a logbook, except it uses timers. A good one will have an alarm that sounds when you miss a rep or don’t complete a set. It also tells you when you are done with a certain workout.

Take A Photos

When you are at home, take a picture of each workout. Then, you can put this image on the monitor in front of you. You will be able to see your progress more clearly. Also, it can be easier to keep track of it since it’s something like looking at a graph that shows your progress. Additionally, it may also keep you motivated as you see your progress come to life with your own eyes.

Use A Sports Watch

Another way you can learn how to keep track of your progress in the gym is by using a watch. Sports watches come in a variety of sizes and models. Some watches even have timers on them. A sports watch can help you keep track of when exactly you are exercising. Most of the watches now also have a meter to count your steps if you’re running, heart rate, as well as calories burned. These metrics will help you evaluate your body more accurately, and help you set and meet goals. As a bonus feature, while this is not related to keeping track of your workout progress, some watches even evaluate your sleep patterns.

Use A Personal Fitness Program

You may also set up your own personal fitness program if you are willing to invest time and money into this. This may be more beneficial than simply watching how you look after yourself as it will allow you to have a schedule for your exercise routines. Some people will take a break from their routine for a few weeks to allow their muscles to recover from the workouts that they are doing. This will make them more likely to continue with their routines, even when they are not seeing the results that they want.

Keep Track Of How Heavy You Lift

When you’re working out in the gym, one of the measurements for progress is also your resilience and strength. To know if you’re improving in this department, it’s best to keep track of how heavy you lift each time you hit the gym. You can log this on your phone or even go old-school with a notebook.

Keep a record of the weights you lift. Then, each time you go back to the gym, try adding more weight or reps to help make your body stronger. Make sure that you keep on improving because once you stop, all the progress you’ve so far made will be for nothing. Once you stall, you’ll be back at zero and start a new cycle.

Measure Yourself

One of the basic ways to keep track of your gym progress is also to use a tape measure. It’s best to use a fabric tape measure to be able to accurately get the measurements of the different parts of your body. Use the tape measure to get the length of your shoulders and chest. Then, you must also use it to measure the circumference of your hips, waist, arms, and legs. Log the measurements in your smartphone or notebook.

Conclusion

When you are a person who wants to keep track of their progress in the gym, these are just several ways to go about this. Some of these methods may be more beneficial than others, and you may have to adapt your methods based on what your goals are and how you feel your body is responding to the workout. Try each method and decide which one is best for you.