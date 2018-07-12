XAVIER SERRANO IN PRADA FOR MMSCENE AUGUST 2018 ISSUE

Top model XAVIER SERRANO is MMSCENE Magazine‘s August 2018 cover star, fronting our 24th issue in a total look from PRADA photographed by IGOR CVORO. In charge of the styling for the session was our regular Milan Contributor STEFANO GUERRINI.

Xavier is represented by ELITE Models in Milano, stay tuned for the new issue – out next week. The August issue features a 12 page editorial with Serrano as well as an exclusive interview. In charge of the grooming was Mimmo Di Maggio at Freelancer Artist Agency.

Cover Star Xavier Serrano at ELITE Models Milano

Photographer Igor Cvoro

Stylist Stefano Guerrini

Production Katarina Djoric

Casting Zarko Davinic

Grooming: Mimmo Di Maggio at Freelancer Artist Agency

Stylist Assistants Cristina Florence Galati, Michele Potenza

MMSCENE AUGUST 2018 – Issue 024 is out JULY 18th – shop for MMSCENE in print & digital.