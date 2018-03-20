MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Hui & Joshua Trusler by Johana Kim
Fashion photographer Johana Kim captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring Hui at First Model Management, and Joshua Trusler at Nevs Model Agency. In charge of styling was Nixy Ning, with hair styling and grooming from beauty artist Tetsuya Kaneko. Assistance by Tyler Antin.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Photographer: Johana Kim – www.johanakimphotography.com
Stylist: Nixy Ning – www.nixyning.com
Groomer and Hair Stylist: Tetsuya Kaneko
Models: Hui at First Model Management, Joshua Trusler at Nevs Model Agency
Assistant: Tyler Antin
