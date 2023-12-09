HUTA from BTOB in Denim For A Striking New Shoot



Huta from BTOB also known as Lee Min-hyuk, once again delivers a striking new editorial, this time created with photographer Jo du Myeong.

Huta is a South Korean multi-hyphened, celebrated for his roles as a rapper, songwriter, actor, as well as presenter. Huta is also a fan favourite member of the South Korean boy group BTOB, he has garnered millions of fans around the globe.

Photographer Jo du Myeong captured the shoot, worked together with the NAIVE Studio in Seoul. HUTA and Jo this time were inspired to create the perfect denim style story for the season.

