Troye Sivan Covers GQ Australia 2023 Man of the Year Issue

Pop superstar Troye Sivan takes the cover story of GQ Australia Magazine's 2023 Man of the Year edition lensed by fashion photographer Zac Bayly.

I’ve been so over the moon with how everything has been going. I’ve never really felt this way during an album release. It’s been exactly what I have always dreamt of for this album and I’ve never really had that before. So it’s really fun to feel this creatively fulfilled.

Becoming single it’s, like, feeling empowered to enjoy your body and the situations that you find yourself in – and that being OK. Removing the shame of that. Those were all themes that I wanted to explore in the album.

There’s this implied sexuality but there’s so much more to the album cover than that. It’s about the connection between two people as well as the sex of it all. I like that you don’t see much of the other person because it makes it more about me enjoying myself in that moment. And that’s a lot of what I’ve been feeling over the past couple of years.

These creative relationships are the through-line throughout everything that I do. It’s this beautiful Rolodex of insanely talented people that I love and we’re all just making stuff together. And something that I’m really proud of is that I know we’ll all be able to look back on the album and music videos when we’re 60 and go, ‘That was fucking awesome!’.

