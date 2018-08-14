Lanvin Fall Winter 2018.19 Menswear by Collier Schorr

Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Collier Schorr captured Lanvin‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 menswear campaign featuring models Simon Bornhall and Baptiste Perrin. Styling is work of Sarah Richardson, with art direction from Ronnie Cooke-Newhouse, and casting direction by Henry Thomas. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Holli Smith, and makeup artist Thomas De Kluyver.





