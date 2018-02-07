Timothee Chalamet is the Cover Star of VMAN Spring Summer 2018 Issue

Academy Award nominee Timothee Chalamet takes the cover story of VMAN Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2018 edition lensed by fashion photographer Collier Schorr. In charge of styling was Robbie Spencer, who for the session selected looks from Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, Gucci, Prada, and Gosha Rubchinskiy. Beauty is work of hair stylist Holli Smith at Art Partner, and makeup artist Francelle at Art + Commerce.

“When I act in French, it’s really shocking to me how it feels more grounding than acting in English. I grew up speaking French with my dad, but it’s not a language I have as much command over, so when I speak or act in French, the words mean so much to me; I’m so focused. So much of Call Me By Your Name is silent and plays out physically; there’s kind of a push and pull. Acting in Italian, I’m really winging it: memorizing how lines sound phonetically, just trying to get the intonations and mannerisms right, so the lines ring true to Italian audiences.” – Timothee for VMAN on acting in other languages.



