Erin Mommsen is the Face of Saint Laurent Spring Summer 2018 Eyewear

Top models Erin Mommsen and Cara Taylor team up for Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello‘s Spring Summer 2018 Eyewear advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Collier Schorr. In charge of styling was Alastair McKimm with set design from Kadu Lennox at Frankreps.

Discover #YSL14 Saint Laurent Eyewear video campaign directed by Nathalie Canguilhem below:



