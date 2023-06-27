CELINE HOMME Winter 2023 by Hedi Slimane

Discover Celine Homme Winter 2023 advertising campaign captured by the brand’s creative director Hedi Slimane.

This remarkable collection pays homage to the iconic Le Palace, as well as the influential proto-punk band Suicide. Inspired by the vibrant electro clash and electronic rock scene of the 2000s, which emerged in cities like Paris, London, and New York, the collection captures the essence of a dynamic movement. Moreover, it delves into the rich history of Le Palace, a legendary venue that holds a special place in the heart of designer Hedi Slimane. From the age of 16, Slimane frequented Le Palace, making it a significant part of his youth.

