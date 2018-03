Intermediate States for V Man March 2018 by Zoltan Tombor

Discover the new newest editorial shot for V Man by See Management‘s artists – A beaming display of futuristically neutral materials take over the ‘Intermediate States’ installation at Brooklyn’s very own Wentrcek / Zebulon Studio.

Discover the complete story after the jump:



Photographer: Zoltan Tombor at See Management

Fashion Stylist: Romina Herrera Malatesta at See Management

Makeup Artist: Deanna Melluso at See Management

Hair Stylist: Leonardo Manetti at See Management

Casting Director: Ricky Michiels

Photo Assistant: Brian Schutza

First Stylist Assistant: Kristina Hamner

Second Stylist Assistants: Haley Wells, Bridgette Denise, and Basil Hylton

Produced by Hannah Huffman

Models: Ariel Rosa, Bakay Diaby, Joao Knorr, and Jun Kim Sung