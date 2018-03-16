Central station: James Parker for MMSCENE Magazine #21 Issue

Up and comer JAMES PARKER stars in the newest story shot for our MMSCENE Magazine Issue 021  by LUKASZ WOLEJKO-WOLEJSZO.

James Parker is currently in Milan, where he is represented by d’men at d’management Group. Scroll down for more from our exclusive interview with James published in MMSCENE issue 021 (out now in print & digital):

Photographer Lukasz Wolejko-Wolejszo at Snaetch – @wolejkowolejszo
Styling Fabiana Vardaro at Basics Berlin
Styling Assistants Veronika Dorosheva and Sara Baldini
Grooming Anastasia Coppola
Model James Parker from d’men at d’management Group Milan

Special thanks to Max Festari at d’men at d’management Group

