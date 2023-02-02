MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Work & Leisure by Cleber Machs

Photographer and creative director Cleber Machs (by.machs) generated the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive story titled Work & Leisure using Photoshop and AI. Machs used his extensive knowledge and experience to create the images through a combination of command prompts and image manipulation. With the story Machs balances the technical capabilities of AI and his own creative vision and brings unique and captivating images.

The story challenges the notion that surfing is an elitist sport, and brings attention to the diversity of the sport. The theme is the beauty and power of nature and the connection between human and nature, work and leisure.

Photographer Cleber Machs – @bymachs