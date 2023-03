Members of boy group INTO1 Liu Yu, Santa, Rikimaru, Mika, Nine, Lin Mo, Bo Yuan, Zhang Jiayuan, Patrick, Zhou Keyu, and Liu Zhang star in the cover story of Billboard China Magazine‘s March 2023 edition. The group is promoting their new album titled Grown Up, the first song from the album will be released on March 13th.

