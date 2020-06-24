in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Select Models

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ismael Mbaye by Kévin Felicianne

Fresh faced Ismael Mbaye is the star of our latest exclusive story lensed by Kévin Felicianne

Ismael Mbaye
Suit, shoes: JACQUEMUS
Shirt: ANVIOFFICIEL

Fashion photographer Kévin Felicianne shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his recent session featuring the handsome Ismael Mbaye represented by Select Model Management in Paris.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

In charge of styling was Gregory Ebongue, who for the story selected pieces from Jacquemus, Anvi, and Both Paris. Photo assistance by Javan.


Ismael Mbaye

Suit, shirt: ANVIOFFICIEL
Shoes: Jacquemus

Ismael Mbaye

Jacket: ANVIOFFICIEL
Shirt, pants: JACQUEMUS
Shoes: Both Paris

Ismael Mbaye

Jacket: ANVIOFFICIEL
Shirt: JACQUEMUS

Ismael Mbaye

Total look: JACQUEMUS

Ismael Mbaye

Jacket, Pants: ANVIOFFICIEL
Shirt: JACQUEMUS

Photographer Kévin Felicianne – @kevin09.12
Stylist Gregory Ebongue
Model Ismael Mbaye at Select Model Management Paris
Photo Assistance Javan

