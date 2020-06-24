MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ismael Mbaye by Kévin Felicianne

Fashion photographer Kévin Felicianne shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his recent session featuring the handsome Ismael Mbaye represented by Select Model Management in Paris.

In charge of styling was Gregory Ebongue, who for the story selected pieces from Jacquemus, Anvi, and Both Paris. Photo assistance by Javan.





Suit, shirt: ANVIOFFICIEL

Shoes: Jacquemus

Jacket: ANVIOFFICIEL

Shirt, pants: JACQUEMUS

Shoes: Both Paris

Jacket: ANVIOFFICIEL

Shirt: JACQUEMUS

Total look: JACQUEMUS

Jacket, Pants: ANVIOFFICIEL

Shirt: JACQUEMUS

Photographer Kévin Felicianne – @kevin09.12

Stylist Gregory Ebongue

Model Ismael Mbaye at Select Model Management Paris

Photo Assistance Javan