MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ismael Mbaye by Kévin Felicianne

Fashion photographer Kévin Felicianne shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his recent session featuring the handsome Ismael Mbaye represented by Select Model Management in Paris.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
In charge of styling was Gregory Ebongue, who for the story selected pieces from Jacquemus, Anvi, and Both Paris. Photo assistance by Javan.
Suit, shirt: ANVIOFFICIEL
Shoes: Jacquemus
Jacket: ANVIOFFICIEL
Shirt, pants: JACQUEMUS
Shoes: Both Paris
Jacket: ANVIOFFICIEL
Shirt: JACQUEMUS
Total look: JACQUEMUS
Jacket, Pants: ANVIOFFICIEL
Shirt: JACQUEMUS
Photographer Kévin Felicianne – @kevin09.12
Stylist Gregory Ebongue
Model Ismael Mbaye at Select Model Management Paris
Photo Assistance Javan