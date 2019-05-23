Vide Noir: Ivan Claudiu Stars in MMSCENE Magazine Summer 2019 Issue

The handsome Ivan Claudiu at Want Management poses for Vide Noir story captured for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2019 edition by fashion photographer Fadli Rahman.

In charge of styling was Randolph Tan, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Raf Simons, Gucci, Miu Miu, Undercover, Ermenegildo Zegna, Laruicci, Kidill, Fendi, Comme Des Garcons, and Craig Green.

For more of the story photographed at Telescope Studios continue below:





Photographer Fadli Rahman – @fadlirahman

Fashion Editor Randolph Tan – www.randolphtan.com

Model Ivan Claudiu at Want Management

Studio Telescope Studios

