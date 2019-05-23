in Editorial, Exclusive, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine

Vide Noir: Ivan Claudiu Stars in MMSCENE Magazine Summer 2019 Issue

Discover Vide Noir Story by Fadli Rahman & Randolph Tan

Ivan Claudiu

The handsome Ivan Claudiu at Want Management poses for Vide Noir story captured for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2019 edition by fashion photographer Fadli Rahman.

In charge of styling was Randolph Tan, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Raf Simons, Gucci, Miu Miu, Undercover, Ermenegildo Zegna, Laruicci, Kidill, Fendi, Comme Des Garcons, and Craig Green.

For more of the story photographed at Telescope Studios continue below:


Ivan Claudiu

Ivan Claudiu

Ivan Claudiu

Ivan Claudiu

Ivan Claudiu

Photographer Fadli Rahman – @fadlirahman
Fashion Editor Randolph Tan – www.randolphtan.com
Model Ivan Claudiu at Want Management
Studio Telescope Studios

