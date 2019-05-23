LAST WEEK’s TOP IGs: Joao Knorr, A$AP, Stefan Pollmann and more…



Discover last week’s top Instagram features from models Joao Knorr, A$AP Rocky, Stefan Pollmann, Quincy, Xavier Serrano, Edison Fan, Zsombo Hajdu and more.

Continue after the jump for all of the last week’s IG action of your favourite models and stars:

“🛁” @patricknodanche

“And then… I’m full” @edisonfanye

“When NY is hotter than LA🗽🌴🤷🏻‍♂️ Also, Tag a friend you wanna join for a ride with 😉🗽 ” @zsombor_hajdu

“Buenos dias 👋🏼 🔜 Another black coffee and Off to #Istanbul ✈️🇹🇷” @stefan_pollmann

@ernest_klimko

“Casual. About to prepare dinner 👨🏽‍🍳 @jessicache” @xserrano9

@joaoknorr

“Let’s take on this city together / you with me?” @stevenkelly

“show me your true colors“ @rafaelmiller

“If only I could be here right now. 💭 Who would you share this bath with? #maldives” @harryrowley

“IGOR @ MIDNIGHT NIGGA!!! LOL“ @asaprocky

“Q Tee #qrewonly” @quincy