in Edison Fan, Ernest Klimko, Fresh Faces, Joao Knorr, Rafael Miller, Xavier Serrano

LAST WEEK’s TOP IGs: Joao Knorr, A$AP, Stefan Pollmann and more…

Last week’s top Instagram moments with Joao Knorr, Xavier Serrano, Quincy and more.

joao male model
Discover last week’s top Instagram features from models Joao Knorr, A$AP Rocky, Stefan Pollmann, Quincy, Xavier Serrano, Edison Fan, Zsombo Hajdu and more. 

Continue after the jump for all of the last week’s IG action of your favourite models and stars: 

patrick nodanche

“🛁” @patricknodanche

edison fan

“And then… I’m full” @edisonfanye

zsombor hajdu

“When NY is hotter than LA🗽🌴🤷🏻‍♂️ Also, Tag a friend you wanna join for a ride with 😉🗽 ” @zsombor_hajdu

stefan pollmann

“Buenos dias 👋🏼 🔜 Another black coffee and Off to #Istanbul ✈️🇹🇷” @stefan_pollmann

ernest klimko

@ernest_klimko

xavier serrano

“Casual. About to prepare dinner 👨🏽‍🍳 @jessicache” @xserrano9

joao knorr

@joaoknorr

steven kelly

“Let’s take on this city together / you with me?” @stevenkelly

raf miller

show me your true colors @rafaelmiller

harry rowley

“If only I could be here right now. 💭 Who would you share this bath with? #maldives” @harryrowley

asap rocky

IGOR @ MIDNIGHT NIGGA!!! LOL @asaprocky

quincy

“Q Tee #qrewonly” @quincy

off duty

