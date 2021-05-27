in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Ivan Kardakov by Damir Zhukenov

Photographer Damir Zhukenov and stylist Nixon Glumov team up for our latest exclusive story

Ivan Kardakov
Long sleeve- Zara
Underwear – intimissimi

The handsome Ivan Kardakov at Modus Vivendis stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Damir Zhukenov. In charge of styling was Nixon Glumov, assisted by Syremzha. Grooming is work of beauty artist Yuliya Isaeva. Photo assistance by Anna Kaganovich.

For the session Ivan is wearing selected pieces from Zara, Intimissimi, H&M, and Calvin Klein.

Ivan Kardakov
Bomber – Vintage
Shorts – Zara
Socks and shoes – H&M
Underwear – Calvin Klein
Ivan Kardakov
Sweatshirt, socks – H&M
Underwear- intimissimi
Ivan Kardakov
Underwear – intimissimi
Socks, shoes- H&M
Ivan Kardakov
Total Look – H&M
Damir Zhukenov
T-shirt, Socks, Shoes – H&M
Pants – Zara
Damir Zhukenov
Overalls – Stylist’s Own
Socks, shoes – H&M
Damir Zhukenov
Bomber – Vintage
Hat – Zara
Damir Zhukenov
Total Look – H&M
Damir Zhukenov
T-shirt, Socks, Shoes – H&M
Pants – Zara

Damir Zhukenov

Photographer Damir Zhukenov – @damir_zhukenov
Stylist Nixon Glumov – @glmv_
Grooming Yuliya Isaeva – @juliajuliaz
Model Ivan Kardakov at Modus Vivendis Model Management
Photo Assistant Anna Kaganovich – @anna_artlight
Style Assistant Syremzha – @syremzha

