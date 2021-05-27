MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Ivan Kardakov by Damir Zhukenov

The handsome Ivan Kardakov at Modus Vivendis stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Damir Zhukenov. In charge of styling was Nixon Glumov, assisted by Syremzha. Grooming is work of beauty artist Yuliya Isaeva. Photo assistance by Anna Kaganovich.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Ivan is wearing selected pieces from Zara, Intimissimi, H&M, and Calvin Klein.
Photographer Damir Zhukenov – @damir_zhukenov
Stylist Nixon Glumov – @glmv_
Grooming Yuliya Isaeva – @juliajuliaz
Model Ivan Kardakov at Modus Vivendis Model Management
Photo Assistant Anna Kaganovich – @anna_artlight
Style Assistant Syremzha – @syremzha