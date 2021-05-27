FRANCISCO LACHOWSKI for MMSCENE SS21 ISSUE – Vol. 2

Discover the 2nd cover of MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2021 issue, staring the Supermodel FRANCISCO LACHOWSKI, captured by fashion photographer Lufré.
PRE-ORDER YOUR DIGITAL COPY
Francisco is styled by Fashion Stylist Carlos Esser, with beauty from Jean Ricardo.
MMSCENE #036 is scheduled for release on Thursday, June 3rd. For every digital pre-order you are getting issue #035 of MMSCENE for FREE – Click HERE to pre-order.
Photographer Lufré
Stylist Carlos Esser
Grooming Jean Ricardo
Model Francisco Lachowski at Chapter Mgmt
Photography assistant Cassiano Lopes
Retouching Telha Criativa
Special thanks to Chapter Mgmt!