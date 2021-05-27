in Covers, Exclusive, Francisco Lachowski, MMSCENE Magazine

FRANCISCO LACHOWSKI for MMSCENE SS21 ISSUE – Vol. 2

Discover our Summer 2021 issue cover starring Francisco Lachowski photographed by Lufré.

Discover the 2nd cover of MMSCENE Magazines Summer 2021 issue, staring the Supermodel FRANCISCO LACHOWSKI, captured by fashion photographer Lufré.

PRE-ORDER YOUR DIGITAL COPY

Francisco is styled by Fashion Stylist Carlos Esser, with beauty from Jean Ricardo.

MMSCENE #036 is scheduled for release on Thursday, June 3rd. For every digital pre-order you are getting issue #035 of MMSCENE for FREE – Click HERE to pre-order.

Photographer Lufré
Stylist Carlos Esser
Grooming Jean Ricardo
Model Francisco Lachowski at Chapter Mgmt 
Photography assistant Cassiano Lopes
Retouching Telha Criativa

Special thanks to Chapter Mgmt!

EXCLUISIVEmagazinesmmsceneMMSCENE MAGAZINEsupermodels

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CALVIN KLEIN

Isaac Cole Powell, Omar Ayuso & Samuel de Saboia for CALVIN KLEIN Pride 2021
Ivan Kardakov

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Ivan Kardakov by Damir Zhukenov