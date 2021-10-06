MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jack Oliver Ryan by Frédéric Blondel

The handsome Jack Oliver Ryan stars in Hidden Dreams story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Frédéric Blondel. Jack is represented by Ewa Talents Management, and Next Model Management.

Taking away, not to take away but to imagine. Something even more engaging than images in black and white is the possibility and power it offers to imagine the colors; an idea formed by the speculation of the observer. We see ideas, then we see through these ideas in a dreamlike dimension that acts as the embryonic figure of our desire to explain yet not to define. The man emerges into his nudity, never explicit, expressing the feeling of eternity; comparable to nature that will always have a dominant role. This perpetuity gives him the pleasurable uncertainty of a moment in time and space, which is now immediately in the past. The human eye captures an instant in an infinite back and forth between reality and dreams, creating a unique image where the sense of everything and nothingness prevail. Making and perceiving space in emptiness causes the human figure to carry hope; hope of not being alone in this world, or accepting this loneliness as a means of growth. These photographs encourage a delicate emancipation from time and matter, to embrace the reconciliation of nature and everything in which life consists; pushing the limits to our imagination. – Curated by Francesca Naima Bartocci

Photographer: Frédéric Blondel – @fredericblondel_

Model: Jack Oliver Ryan at Ewa Talents Management (Mother Agency), Next Model Management

Text curator: Francesca Naima Bartocci – @francesca_naima