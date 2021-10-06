in Editorial, IMG Models, Magazines, Premier Model Management, PRM London, WSJ. Magazine

Rainbow Fashion by Campbell Addy for WSJ. Magazine Fall 2021 Issue

Models Mensah Benjamin, Jefferson Obuseri, Olamide Chiedoziem and Benyam Mehari pose for WSJ. Magazine

Campbell Addy
Photography ©Campbell Addy for WSJ. Magazine

Photographer Campbell Addy teams up with stylist Clare Richardson for Rainbow Fashion story coming from the pages of WSJ. Magazine‘s Men’s Fall Fashion edition. Stars of the session are Mensah Benjamin at Premier Model Management, Jefferson Obuseri at PRM, Olamide Chiedoziem at IMG Models, and Benyam Mehari at 777 Casting Management. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Virginie Moreira, makeup artist Chiao Li Hsu, and manicurist Simone Cummings. Set design is work of Ibby Njoya, with movement direction from Yagamoto.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Hermès, Bode, Botter, Dior Men, Paul Smith, Canali, Prada, Wales Bonner, Fendi, S.S. Daley, Y/Project, Louis Vuitton, Jawara Alleyne, Adidas Originals by Wales Bonner, Jil Sander, Georgia Kemball, Ka Wa Key, Alexander McQueen, Acne Studios, Gucci, Marni, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, and Bottega Veneta.

Photography ©Campbell Addy for WSJ. Magazine – discover more at wsj.com

