MASSIMO DUTTI Portraits N.1: Artist & Supermodel Henry Kitcher

Photographer Marton Perlaki captured Henry Kitcher for Massimo Dutti’s portrait series

Henry Kitcher
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Marton Perlaki

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI debuted their portrait series with a session starring London based artist and supermodel Henry Kitcher. In charge of photography was Marton Perlaki, with styling from Alice Goddard, and art direction by Ben Kelway. Video direction by film maker Blue Laybourne. For the story Henry is modeling looks from Massimo Dutti‘s Fall Winter 2021.22 collection.

Henry Kitcher
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Marton Perlaki
Henry Kitcher
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Marton Perlaki
Henry Kitcher
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Marton Perlaki
Henry Kitcher
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Marton Perlaki
MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Marton Perlaki
MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Marton Perlaki
MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Marton Perlaki
MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Marton Perlaki

