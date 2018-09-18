Jack Welstead Poses for MMSCENE Magazine September 2018 Issue

Pin 0 Shares

The handsome Jack Welstead at Ave Management teams up with fashion photographer Mun Kong for Who are You, Who am I? story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s September 2018 edition. In charge of styling was fashion editor Randolph Tan, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Fendi, Bally, Boss, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Prada, Ermengildo Zegna, and Dior Homme.

Grooming is work of beauty artist Sha Shamsi using MAC Cosmetics and OUAI Haircare.

Originally published in MMSCENE Issue 025 – available now in print & digital.