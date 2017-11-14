Wilfred Wong in Field of Dreams for MMSCENE Magazine #19 Issue

Fashion photographer Umi Tan captured Field of Dreams story featuring the handsome Wilfred Wong for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s #19 edition. In charge of styling was Anson Lau, assisted by an Jan Li, with makeup from beauty artist Gloomy Kwok.

For the session Wilfred is wearing selected looks from J.W Anderson, Marrknull, Gucci, Napapijri Martine Rose, Loewe, Rick Owens, and Y/Project. Discover more of the story bellow:





Model: Wilfred Wong

Makeup Artist: Gloomy Kwok

Stylist: Anson Lau

Photographer: Umi Tan – @umi_311

Styling Assistant: Jan Li

