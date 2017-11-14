Wilfred Wong in Field of Dreams for MMSCENE Magazine #19 Issue

Fashion photographer Umi Tan captured Field of Dreams story featuring the handsome Wilfred Wong for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s #19 edition. In charge of styling was Anson Lau, assisted by an Jan Li, with makeup from beauty artist Gloomy Kwok.

OUT NOW IN PRINT & DIGITAL

For the session Wilfred is wearing selected looks from J.W Anderson, Marrknull, Gucci, Napapijri Martine Rose, Loewe, Rick Owens, and Y/Project. Discover more of the story bellow:


Model: Wilfred Wong
Makeup Artist: Gloomy Kwok
Stylist: Anson Lau
Photographer: Umi Tan – @umi_311
Styling Assistant: Jan Li

