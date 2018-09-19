L.A. Confidential: Leo Hoyte-Egan Poses for Elle Men Hong Kong

Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Lukasz Wolejko-Wolejszo at SNÆTCH Artist Management captured L.A. Confidential story featuring the handsome Leo Hoyte-Egan at Two Management for Elle Men Hong Kong‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Phuong Lam, assisted by Jennifer Bui, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Muamera Pulic at Opus Beauty. Production by Conceptual Culture, with post-production from Pixelgilt.





For more of Luaksz’s work visit – wolejko-wolejszo.com