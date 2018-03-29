Taner Illustrated! by Baldovino Barani for FACTORY Fanzine

Baldovino Barani

Discover Taner Illustrated! cover story featuring the handsome Taner Sigirtmac (ModelOne HK, AVE Management) captured by fashion photographer Baldovino Barani for FACTORY Fanzine‘s latest edition. Grooming using Tom Ford For Men.​

For the session ​Taner is wearing underwear and swim essentials from Rufskin, Versace, Tommy Hilfiger, Emporio Armani, Supreme, Calvin Klein, Intimissimi and Moschino.


Baldovino Barani

For more of Baldovino’s work log on to baldovinobarani.com

