FACTORY Fanzine #11 Issue: Taner Sigirtmac x Baldovino Barani

The handsome Taner Sigirtmac (Model One, Ave Management, Esee Models) teams up once again with fashion photographer Baldovino Barani, this time for the pages of FACTORY Fanzine‘s 11th edition. Baldovino styled Taner in vintage and contemporary debonair essentials from Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Tom Ford, Saint Laurent, Marni, Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors, and Rufskin.

For more of Baldovino’s work log on to baldovinobarani.com