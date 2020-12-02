Jackson Wang is the Cover Star of Elle Singapore Holiday 2020 Issue

K-pop star Jackson Wang takes the cover story of Elle Singapore‘s Holiday 2020 edition lensed by fashion photographer Yu Cong. In charge of styling was Yuanyi Lee, who for the session selected pieces from brands such as Dunhill, Moncler, Calvin Klein, Fendi, Cartier, and Xander Zhou. Creative Direction by Jumius Wong & Jack Wang.

I’m very proud that I’m Chinese, [and] I’m proud that I’m Asian. As much as I love learning about other cultures, I love sharing mine, and I hope people can relate and see [such a] body of work in the market – Jackson Wang

Magazine ELLE SINGAPORE

Photographer Yu Cong

Stylist Yuanyi Lee

Creative Directors Jumius Wong & Jack Wang

Star Jackson Wang

