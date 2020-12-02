in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines

Jackson Wang is the Cover Star of Elle Singapore Holiday 2020 Issue

Photographer Yu Cong captured musican Jackson Wang for the latest cover story of Elle Singapore

Photography © Yu Cong for ELLE SINGAPORE

K-pop star Jackson Wang takes the cover story of Elle Singapore‘s Holiday 2020 edition lensed by fashion photographer Yu Cong. In charge of styling was Yuanyi Lee, who for the session selected pieces from brands such as Dunhill, Moncler, Calvin Klein, Fendi, Cartier, and Xander Zhou. Creative Direction by Jumius Wong & Jack Wang.

I’m very proud that I’m Chinese, [and] I’m proud that I’m Asian. As much as I love learning about other cultures, I love sharing mine, and I hope people can relate and see [such a] body of work in the market – Jackson Wang

Magazine ELLE SINGAPORE
Photographer Yu Cong
Stylist Yuanyi Lee
Creative Directors Jumius Wong & Jack Wang
Star Jackson Wang

Photography © Yu Cong for ELLE SINGAPORE, for more visit elle.com.sg

