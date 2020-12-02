in Fall Winter 2020.21, Menswear, Moncler, Thomas Lohr

LOOKBOOK: 6 MONCLER 1017 ALYX 9SM Fall Winter 2020 Collection

MONCLER and 1017 ALYX 9SM collaborated on collaction for FW20 season

MONCLER 1017 ALYX 9SM
©MONCLER

Fashion brands MONCLER and 1017 ALYX 9SM teamed up for the Fall Winter 2020 collection, that merges their aesthetics – performing outerwear is reinterpreted with metropolitan style. 6 MONCLER 1017 ALYX 9SM collection lookbook was captured by fashion photographer Thomas Lohr, and styled by Marc Goehring.

MONCLER 1017 ALYX 9SM
©MONCLER

The collection stems from the will to fuse the identities of both 1017 ALYX 9SM and Moncler, creating a third, forward-moving entity that is faithful to both. 1017 ALYX 9SM’s defining cuts, taped tailoring, laser-cut details, seamless sonic bonding and concise color palette meet Moncler’s outdoors spirit.” – from MONCLER

MONCLER 1017 ALYX 9SM
©MONCLER
Thomas Lohr
©MONCLER
Thomas Lohr
©MONCLER
Thomas Lohr
©MONCLER
Thomas Lohr
©MONCLER
Thomas Lohr
©MONCLER
Thomas Lohr
©MONCLER
Thomas Lohr
©MONCLER
Thomas Lohr
©MONCLER

