LOOKBOOK: 6 MONCLER 1017 ALYX 9SM Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Fashion brands MONCLER and 1017 ALYX 9SM teamed up for the Fall Winter 2020 collection, that merges their aesthetics – performing outerwear is reinterpreted with metropolitan style. 6 MONCLER 1017 ALYX 9SM collection lookbook was captured by fashion photographer Thomas Lohr, and styled by Marc Goehring.

“The collection stems from the will to fuse the identities of both 1017 ALYX 9SM and Moncler, creating a third, forward-moving entity that is faithful to both. 1017 ALYX 9SM’s defining cuts, taped tailoring, laser-cut details, seamless sonic bonding and concise color palette meet Moncler’s outdoors spirit.” – from MONCLER

For more looks from collection visit designscene.net.