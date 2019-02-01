MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: James Cline by Ryan Barhaug

James Cline

The handsome James Cline stars in Green Light Sonata story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Ryan Barhaug. In charge of styling was KJ Johnson, with makeup from beauty artist Jessica Monzalvo.

Discover more of the session below:


Photographer: Ryan Barhaug – www.ryanbarhaug.com
Styling: KJ Johnson
Makeup: Jessica Monzalvo
Model: James Cline

