Jared Leto Covers Vogue Man Hong Kong Men in Pearls Issue

Actor and musician Jared Leto takes the cover story of Vogue Man Hong Kong Magazine‘s latest edition captured by fashion photographer Paola Kudacki. In charge of styling was Elanur Erdogan, with production from Alexey Galetskiy. Beauty is work of hair stylist Peter Gray, and makeup artist Francelle Daly.

Vogue Man Hong Kong has chosen Jared Leto, the multifaceted actor and frontman of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, as the face of its special edition titled “Men in Pearls.” This edition highlights Leto’s iconic style while also casting a spotlight on the growing trend of pearls in men’s fashion.

Photographed in New York, the shoot captures Leto’s unique blend of charisma and fashion-forward sensibility. Adorned with strands of exquisite Mikimoto pearls, Leto embodies the theme with a mix of rocker edge and refined elegance. The images from the shoot show him in dynamic poses, perfectly balancing his musical persona with the sophisticated, pearl-accented outfits.

This special edition is timed with Leto’s latest global tour with Thirty Seconds To Mars, adding an extra layer of excitement for his fans.

Standing on the Empire State Building in New York, Oscar-winner Jared Leto announced the “Seasons World Tour 2024” by Thirty Seconds to Mars, planned to extend across Latin America, Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand.

The band, fronted by brothers Jared and Shannon Leto, is celebrating their latest album, “It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day.” Released on September 15th through Concord Records, this sixth studio album signals a fresh phase for the group, intertwining themes of despair and hope, and reminding listeners of the enduring beauty amidst life’s challenges.

Vogue Man Hong Kong’s “Men in Pearls” will be available as a supplement with the June issue of Vogue Hong Kong, set for release on June 3.

Photography © Paola Kudacki for Vogue Man Hong Kong, read more at voguehk.com